Productivity Timer is a free online timer tool to help ensure you're consistently productive throughout the day. It does this by helping you to focus on needed tasks for short periods of time. The tool is based on the Pomodoro Technique but has a "settings" option where you can customize the times to best fit your particular needs. It's an excellent way to break down your to-do list in order to accomplish your daily tasks.

How to use Productivity Timer

Determine the task(s) to complete. Start the Productivity Timer (25 minutes is a good time period to use when you first begin, but you can adjust it to the best concentration period as you use the tool more). Concentrate on finishing the task(s) to be completed until the Productivity Timer sounds. If there is a distraction while you're working, try not to get sidetracked. Note what needs to be done, but immediately get back to the predetermined task(s). When the timer sounds, place a mark on a piece of paper. If there are fewer than four marks on the paper, you set the short break timer (5 minutes is a good time period for a short break when you first begin, but you can adjust the short break time as you use the tool more). If there are four marks on the paper, you set the long break timer (15 minutes is a good time period for a long break when you first begin, but you can adjust the long break time as you use the tool more). When the short or long break timer sounds, begin at step 1 again.

The "short breaks" should be long enough for you to get up, stretch and revitalize your body so you can continue to work on the tasks at hand without burning yourself out. This will allow you the time to get a glass of water, a cup of coffee or a healthy snack, but not too long to start something that will allow you to procrastinate or get distracted doing other things

The "long breaks" give you a bit more time to revitalize your body to be ready for another four 25-minute concentration sprints. The goal is to be able to complete several of these cycles each work day. If you are able to do this, you will be amazed at the amount you're able to get accomplished. It can be surprising how much distractions hurt your overall productivity, and this timer helps you to reduce those distractions so you can concentrate on what needs to get done.

Anyone who has tasks which need to be completed will find this timer beneficial to their productivity. While productivity tools like this are often thought to be beneficial to those who create (writers, programmers, software developers, artists, designers, etc.), anyone who has work to be done can benefit from it. If you feel you aren't as productive as you want to be in your job, chances are this tool can be utilized to help you get more accomplished during each work day.

By creating a distraction free time period where you place a high level of concentration toward those tasks that need to be completed, you set yourself up for successfully eliminating distractions and procrastination. The short and long breaks help make sure you don't burn out over the long run. As you use the timer more often, you can make subtle adjustments to the productivity time, as well as the short and long breaks so each is most beneficial to your particular needs. The goal of this tool is to get you to concentrate and focus on what needs to be done each day, but give you the needed breaks so you can sustain the productivity over a long period of time.